Cardi B critical-she Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande or Megan with fake accounts ?

This is what believe the Tweeters who have launched the #CardiBIsOverParty.
Yesterday, in the evening, the hash-tag popular on Twitter was #CardiBIsOverParty. Once again, the tweeters were willing to cancel Cardi B after having discovered that the latter allegedly opened false accounts to blithely criticize its rivals, whether they are Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande or Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and Lil Kim. While it is not really in the news, the controversy has returned in force.
During the last 24 hours, the hashtag #CardiBIsOverParty began to tour the world after that of the screen shots of accounts supposed to belong to Bardi have begun to be broadcast over the Internet.
It was enough of so little in order for Twitter ignites and wants, as it is the fashion at this time and, as had been the case for Doja Cat or J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar, cancel with the #CardiBIsOverParty.
Cardi B has responded to the criticism in an audio in which she mocks this idea. Because the theory of the internet is the following : the rapper in new york would have several fake accounts for troller and tranquillity of its rivals, whether it’s Nicki Minaj, of course, but also of Lil Kim, Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat, or Ariana Grande.
“I say to myself : ‘what the hell are you doing ? I haven’t done anything. I guess they are in the process of changing my about or they pretend that I have a fake account Instagram. These people think that I am a teenager of 15 years…”
But the situation has reached such proportions that the companion Offset still had to be justified.
“I have no problem with any of these girls and I don’t talk to people like that. Try to stop saying all these lies and this bullshit. I don’t care if you try to tell me to cancel or something else, but don’t lie to my subject, it is tiring and boring”.
Cardi B has subsequently developed his argument in the caption of his post by saying :
“The people have made these lies are ridiculous about me on Twitter. […] It is crazy the amount of time and energy that people have put to try to destroy me, but all of it is just ridiculous. This proves that I intimidate all those who have hatred towards me and that they are looking to me to break by any means. Talk about my past and all that I have said, you will not be able to me break. I will be there ! I don fuirai not social networks, you don’t découragerai not in my work !”
She then continued on Twitter :
“I feel really powerful. I have not released anything since 8 months. I haven’t announced any projects on which I work. All I do is eat and the people who have made false statements for me to cancel give me the feeling of being really this s*lope !”
Cardi B speaks well of the social networks does not seem to want to let it go. And if this goes too far, we must even expect a reaction more virulent in his hand !