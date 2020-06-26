Cardi B critical-she Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande or Megan with fake accounts ?

This is what believe the Tweeters who have launched the #CardiBIsOverParty.

Yesterday, in the evening, the hash-tag popular on Twitter was #CardiBIsOverParty. Once again, the tweeters were willing to cancel Cardi B after having discovered that the latter allegedly opened false accounts to blithely criticize its rivals, whether they are Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande or Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and Lil Kim. While it is not really in the news, the controversy has returned in force.

During the last 24 hours, the hashtag #CardiBIsOverParty began to tour the world after that of the screen shots of accounts supposed to belong to Bardi have begun to be broadcast over the Internet.