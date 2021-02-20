Cardi B criticized on the Web because of her ignorance on the 4K!

On Twitter, American rapper Cardi B asked her fans what 4K was. Some people have clashed with her ignorance.

On the social network Twitter, the American rapper Cardi B admitted that she did not know what 4K meant. Some of her fans, shocked by her lack of culture, clashed with her.

And for good reason, the artist recently posted a tweet in which she asked her fans what 4K meant. So far, nothing too bad.

In fact, little Kulture’s mom asked her followers not to make fun of her. After all, the young woman with the generous curves knows that her question may seem stupid.

“Please don’t make fun of me guys or I’ll have a very depressing lonely night, but what does 4K mean?” she wrote on the bluebird social network.

Especially since millions of people know the answer. However, Cardi B wants to make up for its lack of knowledge and simply asks for the help of Internet users.

Thus, there are those who have praised her innocence. Indeed, some have assumed that she is very brave to assume her ignorance and to admit it before the whole Earth.

But in the paradise of trolls, of course, there are not only caring people. So some did not hesitate to mock her request. And this, since the comments part of its publication!

CARDI B DRAWS LIGHTNING

In just a few hours, Cardi B’s post went viral. Thus, it crossed the 34,000-like mark. So the comments rain down under her tweet.

So there were those who really wanted to help her. “4K is the abbreviation that corresponds to the resolution of 4,096 x 2160. It’s always based on the number of horizontal pixels, so 4K (4,000 pixels rounded down),” one fan wrote.

Before adding: “You can see 3840 x 2160 called 4Kor UHD. One has a height/width ratio of 1.9:1 and the other is 16:9. An explanation she copied pasted from a website on the Internet.

But for Cardi B, some are ready for anything! Others, on the other hand, were much less sympathetic to her. “I used to think that if you live in the United States, English comes automatically,” said another.

Before summarizing: “Anyway. 4k is four thousand. I know you won’t answer me. A tweeter tweeted: “Aya doesn’t know what 4K means. »

In fact, one of them tried to make humor. “It’s like a security camera that surprises your man cheating on you, but the quality of the images is so good that you can see even the dimples on her face, so you can do it.” Ouch…