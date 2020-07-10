Cardi B dresses up his little Kulture into a princess for her 2 year-old !

On his account Instagram, the rapper american Cardi B unveils a series of photos of her daughter Kulture dressed as a princess !

To celebrate the 2nd birthday of her daughter Kulture, the rapper american Cardi B bought her a princess outfit. It is too cabbage ! CSM reveals all the details.

This is not a secret for people. A lot of little girls dream of become a princess. And it is necessary to believe that the adorable little Cardi B also !

Then, the rapper american realize the dream of Kulture for his 2nd birthday. In effect, the interpreter of “I Like It” asks only one thing : her happiness.

Thus, the great rival of Nicki Minaj benefits of this day so specialon 7 July, to make her happy. And not a little bit !

Actually, Cardi B buys him a huge tutu pink princess. Thus, Kulture hastens to slip it for the match with his sweater of the same color, signed Balenciaga.

And of course, the little girl wanders throughout the house with his new outfit. On its face draws a huge smile. Nobody can resist to its small boils too cute !

Cardi B makes her happy

Then, it is difficult not to crack in front of the girl Cardi B. In effect, the little princess does not stop scrolling with his big tutu pink.

Moreover, Kulture does not hesitate to imitate her mom. Very proud of her outfit, the girl of 2 years takes the pose like a real model.

And of course, the rapper american can’t help sharing the full series of photos to its subscribers on his account Instagram.

“My baby will be 2 years old tomorrow 😓 I am in all my states ! I love it so much “, comments on Cardi B in its legend.

But it is not the only one to give him a nice post on the social network. Yes, the father of her daughter Offset can not resist.

Thus, the young dad wrote : ” My beautiful baby KK. You are are a price from God. Thank you @iamcardib for this blessing, 2 years have passed so quickly. God is the greatest!! “

