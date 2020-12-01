CELEBRITIES

Cardi B faces criticism for her Thanksgiving celebration with 40 people

The rapper caused a stir when she revealed that she held a gathering of nearly 40 people on Sunday morning, calling the occasion ‘on fire’.

Cardi B is facing a backlash after hosting a huge Thanksgiving celebration at her home that included 12 children and 25 adults, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The 28-year-old rapper caused a stir when she revealed that she held a gathering of nearly 40 people on Twitter on Sunday morning, calling the occasion ‘on fire’.

In the run-up to Thanksgiving, health officials had warned Americans not to celebrate big parties, amid fears the holiday could cause an explosion in the number of cases of the virus.

Responding to a series of scathing criticisms from fans, Cardi apologized saying, ‘I’m so sorry.

However, the apology seemed to be half-hearted, as he later said that people were “trying too hard to be offended.”

“Sorry, my mistake was not trying to make anyone feel bad. I just had my family at my house for the first time and it felt so good and it encouraged me.

“I spent so much money getting all the tests done, but it felt like it was worth it. I wasn’t trying to offend No. 1, ”he wrote.

But in another tweet, the singer added, “People are trying too hard to take offense, I wonder how they survive the real world” followed by a laughing / crying emoji.

