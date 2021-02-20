Cardi B is open-hearted about her beginnings in the world of rap!

Is not Nicki Minaj who wants to… However, Cardi B has succeeded, with her determination, to supplant the queen of rap! A look back at his career.

Cardi B’s career took a radical turn. As we know, the performer of “Bodak Yellow” comes from afar. Today, the young mother of a family strings the hits and is a reference in rap. So how did she experience her beginnings in the cruel world of hip hop?

Rappers give themselves perhaps twice as much as their male counterparts. It is not Nicki Minaj and her rival Cardi B who will say otherwise.

She had to work hard to get to the summit where she is today. In any case, she seems unhappy about becoming the queen of hip hop that she is.

Last year, she shook the whole planet with her legendary “WAP”. A hit she sang with Megan Thee Stallion to the delight of her fans.

Today, the success does not decrease, she even launched TikTok challenges in spite of herself. Proof that everything succeeds to the mother of the adorable little Kulture.

Recently, the gargantuan nail star even mentioned her beginnings in the world of rap. Not so easy beginnings, even for the eminent Cardi B who comes from far away in short.

CARDI B STARTED HIS RAP CAREER FROM SCRATCH

As we know, Belcalis of his real name started out as a stripper. A past of which she is not ashamed and which she evokes even in her texts.

Uninhibited, it is just as natural that she wanted to indulge in her difficult beginnings. Our young rapper is from New York, and more specifically from the Bronx.

Some also link it with the famous gang to which 6ix9ine is involved: the Bloods. Today, she is a wealthy, Balenciaga-like muse and a supporter of Joe Biden and even Bernie Saunders.

As for his rap career, Cardi B didn’t do it intentionally at first. “My manager at the time told me why you’re not trying to rhyme on a beat?” she said on Twitter.

At the time, it was a matter of having fun when she was bored. “I was in ok mode, I think I should use some rhymes in a sound”.

So it was by breaking the boredom that the WAP performer made hits and almost supplanted the once unrivaled queen: Nicki Minaj. A success of which she does not seem uns proud.

Cardi B has come a long way since her debut with her debut album, Invasion of Privacy. Since then, she has been climbing to the top of the basket with heady headlines.

On her social networks, she doesn’t forget where she came from and even posts old photos of herself. “I miss the ghetto,” she wrote in one of the tweets.