Cardi B is very close to the Offset during the quarantine !

During the confinement, the rapper american Cardi B is very close to his beloved Offset. They are more welded than ever !

In an interview, Offset confides about her relationship with the rapper american Cardi B. According to him, containment was a lot closer ! ERM you reveals more.

The containment was put to the test of many couples. Yes, some people have been able to see if their love story could stand a period also complicated !

And the least we can say is that some couples have cracked… The evidence with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. For a moment, these there were even more together.

But for others, the containment has rendered service. And this is the case of the rapper Cardi B and his beloved Offset, a rapper also very influential in the musical landscape of the us.

Indeed, Cardi B and the artist Offset met in 2016. Very quickly in love, the two artists pass the ring on your finger and say ” yes ” to life.

Thus, the parents of Kulture would never have imagined that the quarantine period could be closer to at this point. In any case, it is the claim of Offset in a interview !

Cardi B and Offset are inseparable

Lately, Cardi B would have suffered a lot of the multiple infidelities of her husband Offset. But today, it is necessary to believe that everything goes for the best between them.

Also, the confinement period does a lot of good torque ! Thus, the Offset says : “Our time and our schedules are loaded, we take the opportunity therefore. “

Yes, the two pop stars spend their time running to the right and to the left to ensure concerts or record new songs. Then, they do not see a lot !

Thus, Cardi B and Offset are delighted to be able to spend a lot of time together since the beginning of the pandemic covid-19. Especially with their daughter Kulture. Here’s a good news !

Tags : cardi b – Cardi B 2020 – Cardi B actu – Cardi B news – cardi b couple – Cardi B-torque Offset – Cardi B in a torque – Cardi B-Offset – Cardi B relationship Offset