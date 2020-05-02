Cardi B looks exactly like Nicki Minaj on this video !

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have nice pull in the claws, they also have points in common. Starting with their hair cuts !

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj are not the best friends in the world, but their stylists surely ! The companion Offset has now the same hair cut as her rivaland it does not please everyone.

Nicki Minaj is not afraid of anything in regards to her hair. Since the beginning of his career, the rapper has sported many cuts eccentric. Remains that to which he is often associated, is a blow-black and a fringe. It is therefore very surprising that Cardi B has now the same cup. The two artists are indeed great rival.

Given their very complicated story, one could indeed imagine that Cardi B like to avoid looking like Nicki Minaj. Still less to suggest that it was inspired by it. The fans of the rapper have been very surprised to find a video on which she wears a blow-dry and a fringe. It looks like as well to Nicki Minaj.

Cardi B cut the hair in four

His piercing prevents anyone of being wrong : it is well-Cardi B on this video. She sticks her tongue out to its millions of subscribers and asks them what they think of her new cut. It was not to be expected thatthey are all that she looks like Nicki Minaj. Especially that the two women don’t have much in common. Yet it is obvious this time !

Remains to be seen which of the two female rappers door, the better this hairstyle ? ” I love this cut on you, ” wrote a fan. ” Nicki Minaj junior, ” prefer another. ” Cardi B do not remake it for a second time ! I thought it was Nicki Minaj ! I had to take twice, ” concludes a third.

Tags : Cardi B hair – Cardi B – cut Cardi B-instagram – Cardi B nicki minaj – Cardi B Nicki Minaj hair – Cardi B Nicki Minaj cut – out Cardi B video