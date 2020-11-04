CARDI B OFFICIALLY CANCELED OFFSET’S DIVORCE REQUEST

Cardi B has formalized the flashback with Offset, withdrawing the divorce request it had filed last September.

The case was then closed, as Entertainment Tonight reports, two days after the first hearing was due.

The ” WAP ” rapper had announced that she wanted to separate from her husband just under two months ago, filling out the necessary papers for divorce, on which she had written that the marriage was ” irremediably broken “.

She then explained to fans that the constant bickering with Offset had led to that decision.

The rapprochement had begun in mid-October: they had been seen in tender attitudes during Cardi’s birthday party, held in Las Vegas and full of stars.

The 28-year-old herself then confirmed the peace made, also giving two reasons why she decided to return with her husband.

This is flashback number two: Cardi B had already asked for a separation in 2018, due to her husband’s infidelity. Then he canceled the request because they had reconciled.

The rapping couple married in 2017 and have a two-year-old daughter, Kulture.