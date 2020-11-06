Cardi B officially cancels her divorce from Offset yet again

The singer of Dominican origin has presented in court new documents indicating her decision to cancel the process.

Once again Cardi B has officially called off her divorce from Offset. The singer had filed for divorce from the rapper from the group Migos in September, but has now decided to stay with him and has submitted new documents indicating her intention to cancel the process.

However, these documents have been presented ‘without prejudice’, as reported by the TMZ site, which means that she can file for divorce again in the future.

Her decision to stick with her daughter’s father comes after Cardi became angry with critics on social media after reconciling with Offset.

The ‘I Like It’ rapper responded to fans who criticized her decision to get back with her husband, saying:

“Twitter users say, ‘Cardi, you are in a mentally abusive relationship. Oh my God. We have to save you. ‘ And I was, ‘Okay, but can I fuck him today? Because I need to have sex. ‘ And the niggas in my direct messages talking about, ‘What the hell?’ I do not like that. I am 28 years old and my head is not big. Actually, it is, but not with a lace front.“

And the sources claimed that Cardi and Offset were ‘one on top of the other’ during the birthday party of the interpreter of Dominican origin.