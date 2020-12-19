CELEBRITIES

CARDI B PROMISES THAT SHE WILL RELEASE NEW SONGS VERY SOON

Posted on

Cardi B  – aka Woman of The Year 2020 according to Billboard – has a message for you! In a recent live Instagram, the rapper reassured fans about the imminent arrival of unreleased music“Very very soon, sooner than you think,” Cardi replied to a question asked by a fan about the release of new songs.

The 28-year-old is back from the incredible success of ” WAP “, her only unreleased single released in 2020 (except collaborations not as the main artist made with others) recorded with the participation of  Megan Thee Stallion

Released on 7 August, the song debuted at number one on the  Billboard Hot 100 chart: it is the first female collaboration between rappers to go straight to the top of the hit parade.

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

24.9K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath

8.6K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott

5.5K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’

4.1K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.8K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.5K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

3.2K
CELEBRITIES

Could a collaboration between Latina Shakira and group BLACKPINK happen?

2.2K
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry warned about his royal titles

1.8K
Games

GRID COMPUTER Game Latest Version Free Download

1.1K
CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm is the victim of a major fire

To Top