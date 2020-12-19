CARDI B PROMISES THAT SHE WILL RELEASE NEW SONGS VERY SOON

Cardi B – aka Woman of The Year 2020 according to Billboard – has a message for you! In a recent live Instagram, the rapper reassured fans about the imminent arrival of unreleased music. “Very very soon, sooner than you think,” Cardi replied to a question asked by a fan about the release of new songs.

.@IAmCardiB teases new music on Instagram Live: “Very very soon, sooner than you guys think!” pic.twitter.com/wa64tf77zz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 18, 2020

The 28-year-old is back from the incredible success of ” WAP “, her only unreleased single released in 2020 (except collaborations not as the main artist made with others) recorded with the participation of Megan Thee Stallion.

Released on 7 August, the song debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart: it is the first female collaboration between rappers to go straight to the top of the hit parade.