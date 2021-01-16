CARDI B RETURNS TO THE CINEMA WITH THE FIRST LEADING ROLE IN THE FILM “ASSISTED LIVING”

Cardi B is ready to conquer Hollywood.

According to Variety, the ” WAP ” rapper will make her lead debut in the upcoming film Assisted Living.

Paramount describes the project as a ” raucous comedy ” with ” a lot of heart “, in the manner of classic comedy films like Sister Act, Mrs. Doubtfire, and Tootsie.

According to the outlet, Cardi will play a petty thief who quickly finds herself on the run ” when a robbery goes wrong .” In search of a suitable hiding place, she disguises herself as an old woman and hides in the only place where no one would think of looking for her: the nursing home where her grandmother lives.

Assisted Living will be the Bronx rapper’s first starring role, but it’s not her first time in a major movie. More recently, Cardi starred in a minor role opposite Jennifer Lopez in The Girls of Wall Street.

This time, however, all the lights will be on her and we are waiting with an irrepressible enthusiasm for the first trailer!