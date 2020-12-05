Cardi B says her daughter Kulture will have a life coach

The singer will hire a specialized person to guide her daughter to have a balanced life.

Cardi B says she wants her daughter to develop in the best way, so she has decided to hire a personal coach to help her have a balanced life.

The rapper says that her daughter Kulture has had a life completely opposite to hers, as she was born already rich, while she grew up with many financial limitations: privileges. Her father and I have had very bad experiences with the police, and we are rich and famous. I want you to know that she is not going to be an exception. I also want her to be a compassionate person, and I don’t want her to end up believing that the rules don’t apply to her as they do to others.

Cardi B and Offset are concerned that their daughter is also affected by media pressure, as she is the daughter of two famous artists and may feel harassed. Being the daughter of who she is cannot be changed, so they want a professional to help her deal with everything that comes with being the daughter of celebrities and millionaires.