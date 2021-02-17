Cardi B sensual in a sexy pink outfit at the beach in Mexico City!

Cardi B takes advantage of a romantic getaway in Mexico with Offset and their daughter Kulture to reveal themselves in an ultra-sexy pink outfit!

On Monday, the rapper shared some of the shots of her dream vacation! For Valentine’s Day, Offset didn’t do things halfway! The lovers flew to Mexico City for the occasion! The pretty brunette never stops making the buzz! And for good reason… She shared a series of snaps on her Instagram account on which she wears a beautiful pink Outfit from Balmain! Cardi B wore her long hair in a ponytail! She accessorized her outfit with impressive earrings adorned with jewelry! But that’s not all! She also wore ultra-hot plexiglass heels! The 28-year-old also had glamorous make-up: a dark pink shadow on her eyelids and a bright red color on her fleshy lips Taking a variety of poses in the jungle-themed location, the crossover top revealed much of her cleavage! Her long skirt, meanwhile, opened at the top of her thigh as she posed. So look how sublime it is: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

CARDI B AND OFFSET: THEIR DREAM WEEKEND IN MEXICO CITY

The shock on the canvas! Despite the covid, Cardi B, Offset, as well as their daughter, arrived Friday at the luxury resort of Mexico City by private jet!

Indeed, the couple, who seemed to be about to divorce in September, enjoyed a lavish getaway on Valentine’s weekend! And we can tell you that there is love in the air!

Earlier on Monday, Cardi released footage of a yacht trip that the family of three made. And on Sunday, she declared her love for the rapper she married in 2017.

Sharing pictures of them far too adorable, she wrote in the caption: “Let’s make it last forever.” But that’s not all!

On Saturday, Cardi B shared a story video on her Instagram account! Balloons and roses filled their holiday villa!

Offset had organized a whole show for his wife! He had also prepared balloons and a giant teddy bear for Kulture.

Among the batch of gifts, there was a Chanel Bird Cage black and gold bag! Shock, its price is $20,500!

« Thank you again baby for this beautiful trip! I love you! Cardi wrote in his story, tagging the rapper! Too adorable, don’t you think?