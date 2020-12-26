Cardi B shows off her spectacular Christmas decorations

The singer’s Atlanta mansion features multiple Christmas trees and garlands on the walls.

Cardi B has surprised her millions of followers on Instagram with the incredible Christmas decorations of her Atlanta mansion, which has several Christmas trees.

Through a video, which she shared on Christmas Eve, the Dominican-born rapper boasted how beautiful her house looked for these festivities, having spared no expense or decoration.

Cardi was quick to show off her Christmas decorations because she’s been traveling to Los Angeles and New York for the past few weeks, so she hadn’t had time to enjoy the decorations on her $ 5.8 million home.

The singer decorated her home with pink, white and green garlands, while in the living room she put five imposing Christmas trees, which were illuminated in pink, green, and gold.

“I really can’t believe this is my home. I am so proud of us every time I am here. Sorry for the wrapper’s mess, ”he wrote at the bottom of the video.

Cardi B and Offset’s mansion has five bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, four half bathrooms, kitchen, dining room, living room, main room, wine cellar, among other rooms, and they opened it a year ago because they bought it at the end of December 2019.