CELEBRITIES

Cardi B shows off her spectacular Christmas decorations

Posted on

The singer’s Atlanta mansion features multiple Christmas trees and garlands on the walls.

Cardi B has surprised her millions of followers on Instagram with the incredible Christmas decorations of her Atlanta mansion, which has several Christmas trees.

Through a video, which she shared on Christmas Eve, the Dominican-born rapper boasted how beautiful her house looked for these festivities, having spared no expense or decoration.

Cardi was quick to show off her Christmas decorations because she’s been traveling to Los Angeles and New York for the past few weeks, so she hadn’t had time to enjoy the decorations on her $ 5.8 million home.

The singer decorated her home with pink, white and green garlands, while in the living room she put five imposing Christmas trees, which were illuminated in pink, green, and gold.

“I really can’t believe this is my home. I am so proud of us every time I am here. Sorry for the wrapper’s mess, ”he wrote at the bottom of the video.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

Cardi B and Offset’s mansion has five bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, four half bathrooms, kitchen, dining room, living room, main room, wine cellar, among other rooms, and they opened it a year ago because they bought it at the end of December 2019.

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

25.0K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath

8.7K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott

5.6K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’

4.1K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.9K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.5K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

3.3K
CELEBRITIES

Could a collaboration between Latina Shakira and group BLACKPINK happen?

2.3K
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry warned about his royal titles

1.8K
Games

GRID COMPUTER Game Latest Version Free Download

1.2K
CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm is the victim of a major fire

To Top