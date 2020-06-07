Cardi B spends a fortune per month on cosmetics and clothes !

Very extravagant, Cardi B spent hundreds of thousands of dollars per month to afford cosmetics and luxury clothes!

Why suffer when you can spend the money to be beautiful? Every month, Cardi B warming up his bank account to create a real look signature. MCE tells you more!

To spend without counting? It is the dream of everyone! But for Cardi B, it is his daily. The rapper American spends his time to splurge!

In fact, some people are to the penny. Whilst the performer of “I Like It” is not 100 000 dollars near… And again!

As well, the young woman will prevent never have fun! And we must believe that over this last expenditure, the more she is happy.

So who said that the money was not happiness? Surely not Cardi B! It is enough to see how the mom of Kulture expenditure per month on cosmetics to believe it.

Cardi B shows the sum

There were never enough clothes and cosmetics! And this is not Cardi B-who can claim the contrary. The young woman does not stop buy!!!

While the beautiful brunette is not worried about to see his bank account in the red, the mother of Kulture spends his time warm up your credit card.

Especially if it is in order to buy makeup, clothing, or jewelry luxury. In fact, it is more expensive, the better it is.

Thus, Cardi B finally gives the amount of spending per month. To be beautiful, the rapper American recognizes explode the counters…

” My bills are $300 000, 250 000 $ each month and I try to put less expensive, but it’s just, this is not the case “ admit the rival of Nicki Minaj. It is what it is!

However, the young woman finds an explanation for his expenses. This is not easy to be a big star because” it is very expensive “!