CELEBRITIES

Cardi B surprises Offset on her birthday with expensive gift

Posted on

The rapper loves to splurge her money and show off her life of luxury, like the Lamborghini.

Cardi B loves splurging her money and showing off her life of luxury on Instagram. And this week she surprised her husband Offset on his birthday.

The rapper celebrated his 29th birthday on December 14 and won a luxury custom Lamborghini from the mother of his daughter Kulture.

The singer shared on his Instagram the video of the moment when Cardi covers his eyes and takes him to the garden of his house, to see the impressive vehicle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn)

The offset couldn’t hold back the joy to see his new Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster.

The car only has 800 units in the world, and now one belongs to the rapper.

Cardi B paid approximately $ 600,000 for her husband’s new toy.

Apparently, everything is fine again between them, after Cardi B filed for divorce in October and later canceled the separation request.

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

24.9K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath

8.6K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott

5.5K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’

4.1K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.8K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.5K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

3.2K
CELEBRITIES

Could a collaboration between Latina Shakira and group BLACKPINK happen?

2.2K
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry warned about his royal titles

1.8K
Games

GRID COMPUTER Game Latest Version Free Download

1.1K
CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm is the victim of a major fire

To Top