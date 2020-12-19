Cardi B surprises Offset on her birthday with expensive gift

The rapper loves to splurge her money and show off her life of luxury, like the Lamborghini.

Cardi B loves splurging her money and showing off her life of luxury on Instagram. And this week she surprised her husband Offset on his birthday.

The rapper celebrated his 29th birthday on December 14 and won a luxury custom Lamborghini from the mother of his daughter Kulture.

The singer shared on his Instagram the video of the moment when Cardi covers his eyes and takes him to the garden of his house, to see the impressive vehicle.

The offset couldn’t hold back the joy to see his new Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster.

The car only has 800 units in the world, and now one belongs to the rapper.

Cardi B paid approximately $ 600,000 for her husband’s new toy.

Apparently, everything is fine again between them, after Cardi B filed for divorce in October and later canceled the separation request.