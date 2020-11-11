CARDI B: THE INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT WHERE SHE POSTS DAUGHTER KULTURE’S ADORABLE OUTFITS

Kulture , Cardi B’s daughter , is a fashionista in the making. Like Mother like daughter.
The girl is only two years old, but she already has a very grippy wardrobe. If a high fashion brand has a children’s line, surely the latest collection is neatly folded in its wardrobe. The accessories department is no exception, as it can count on its collection of diamond jewelry – real, of course.
Little Kuture also owns a candy pink Hermès Birkin bag. We don’t have to remind you that it’s not just a bag, but the “holy grail” of designer bags.
Sure they buy everything Mum Cardi and Dad Offset, but Kulture really seems to like it, and when she poses she is really adorable.
The ” WAP ” rapper has in fact created an Instagram account where she posts her daughter’s most adorable little fashionista outfits. Burberry, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, diamonds, and some tender ” Mommy and Me ” fashion moments.
In short, Kulture seems to have what it takes to walk the steps of his parents, the one and only power couple in rap.