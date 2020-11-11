CARDI B: THE INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT WHERE SHE POSTS DAUGHTER KULTURE’S ADORABLE OUTFITS

Kulture , Cardi B’s daughter , is a fashionista in the making. Like Mother like daughter.

The girl is only two years old, but she already has a very grippy wardrobe. If a high fashion brand has a children’s line, surely the latest collection is neatly folded in its wardrobe. The accessories department is no exception, as it can count on its collection of diamond jewelry – real, of course.

Little Kuture also owns a candy pink Hermès Birkin bag. We don’t have to remind you that it’s not just a bag, but the “holy grail” of designer bags.

View this post on Instagram Me and mommy A post shared by Kulture (@kulturekiari) on Oct 6, 2020 at 6:10pm PDT

Sure they buy everything Mum Cardi and Dad Offset, but Kulture really seems to like it, and when she poses she is really adorable.

The ” WAP ” rapper has in fact created an Instagram account where she posts her daughter’s most adorable little fashionista outfits. Burberry, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, diamonds, and some tender ” Mommy and Me ” fashion moments.

In short, Kulture seems to have what it takes to walk the steps of his parents, the one and only power couple in rap.