Cardi B unveils her manicure extravagant on Instagram

Cardi B is well known to not overlook her appearance : wigs and extravagant outfits, so it is his business. Once again, it was about her, but with a manicure-it’s amazing.

Michael Jackson “committed suicide slowly by droguant” : the revelations shock of a close friend of the artist

Very fashion, the rapper to the language and the punchlines well sharp has a habit of matching her nails in all circumstances. She likes to try all sorts of variations including long nails cat, nail art pushed to its climax.

Like Edward scissorhands, the rival of Nicki Minaj is past master in the art of the handle and has nothing to envy to the character played by Johnny Depp, because she takes care of to make her manicure in the best salons.

Aya Nakamura interrupted by the police in the middle of shooting of the clip

Rather original and extravagant, the new adornment of hands bling-bling of the mother of Kulture to honor the blue ! Cardi B has unveiled in its latest story Instagram.

Claws out in the storythe interpreter of Bodak Yellow there wore 10 cutlass nicely decorated and well-sharpened : a true starry sky at your fingertips. She didn’t skimp on the rhinestones and sequins or even on the length exacerbated his beautiful paws, reports MCE TV. Station to Offset if he’s angry.