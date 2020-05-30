Cardi B unveils her new manicure color !

In the story of his account Instagram, Cardi B unveils her new manicure colorful. She opts for the green flashy and it’s canon !

Cardi B always wants to be perfect from head until the end of the nail. The rapper unveils his new manicure with her fans in Instastory ! MCE gives you all the details.

Not a day goes by without that Cardi B gives his news to his fans. In fact, the rapper american does not hide his obsession for the social networks.

Thus, the great rival of the queen, self-proclaimed hip hop, Nicki Minaj, never stops ! The pretty brunette their sharing all of her daily life.

Also, the mom Kulture has absolutely no limit. She shows them all her every move. And we must believe that they love it !

Then, Cardi B is going up to show them… her new manicure. Yes, it is difficult to imagine the young woman without nail a metre long.

And the least we can say is that the interpreter of “I Like It” could not to live without such claws ! In any case, we love it !

Cardi B has a lot of taste

That would be Cardi B without her long nails ? May not be a great thing ! In fact, the rapper can’t help but be manicures breathtaking each and every time.

And just look at her pictures on Instagram or videos on Youtube to believe it ! Then you will have understood it ; his fingernails could become his signature.

But this time, the young woman remains rather soft. Thus, Cardi B opts for a green colour flashy. Indeed, the pretty brunette seems to be still with his beautician on the video !

Yes, the artist cannot help but show her nails in photos freshly varnished. And at any time also…

In effect, the interpreter of “Bodak Yellow” displays the name of her beautician in her story on Instagram. But it also indicates thatit is 5h27 in the morning. A sacred, rise early for beauty !

