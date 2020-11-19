CARDI B WAS NAMED BILLBOARD WOMAN OF THE YEAR

As per tradition, at the end of the year, Billboard USA elects the one who for artistic and social merits has stood out the most in the year that is about to end. This year Cardi B was elected : she is the Woman of the Year 2020!

In the reasons shared by Billboard we read:

“In a year unlike any other, Cardi B has continued to thrive with its ‘WAP’ at the top of the Hot100 chart, with a brand new Reebok collection and with its political activism.”

After the announcement of Cardi B woman of the year, the controversy was not long in coming . Some disagree with Billboard’s choice because the rapper, throughout 2020, has only released one song, “WAP” in fact.

To respond to the criticisms Cardi thought directly with this video:

“For you whiners of ‘what? He only released one song!’. Yes, I released THAT song, bitch – the artist urges – You know? The one that sold the most, the one that aired the most. Made Republicans cry on Fox News. What is about to go six times platinum in three months. “

Cardi also continues talking about his political commitment that he has carried out throughout 2020:

“For over a year, I have been using my platform to get everyone to vote, not just when Joe Biden was confronting Trump. I have informed you about your senators, I have informed you about districts and midterm elections. I have used the my money, my money, to meet candidates like Bernie. I flew to them, tired after my shows. Yeah, it was me, bitch. “