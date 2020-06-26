June 26, 2020

Lenny Kravitz gives food vouchers to those most in need

So the crisis of the health of the coronavirus, gives way to an economic crisis, Lenny Kravitz think of your neighbors. The rocker resides part of the year Bahamas and has offered food vouchers to the poor who live in the archipelago. "It is an honor and a responsibility for me to take care of the wonderful people of the Bahamas. From medical and dental clinics that we do every year, to day of today with good food, I am always looking to find a new way to support the people who live here, by all the means in my possession," said Lenny Kravitz to The people.

