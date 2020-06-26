The singer Cardi B — Avalon / Starface



Lenny Kravitz gives food vouchers to those most in need

While the health crisis of the coronavirus, gives way to an economic crisis, Lenny Kravitz-thinking of their neighbors. The rocker resides part of the year

The Bahamas and has offered food vouchers to the poor who live in the archipelago. “It is an honor and a responsibility for me to take care of the wonderful people of the Bahamas. From medical and dental clinics that we do every year, to day of today with good food, I am always looking to find a new way to support the people who live here, by all the means in my possession,” said Lenny Kravitz to The people.

Cardi B crazy the use of a false account of Instagram to insult his colleagues

Waking up this morning, Cardi B discovered that she was trend in the social networks, but not for the right reasons. The hashtags “CardiBIsOverParty” and “CardiBIsCanceled” because some people are convinced that she has a false account of Instagram to insult, nor seen nor known, other female artists, including

Ariana Grande. The rapper has made things clear right away.

Girl lies that these strange people trying to do . https://t.co/6slh0KjN9h pic.twitter.com/VWuzGy4gcc — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 25, 2020

“Then I woke up. I see that they are trying to do this CardiBIsCanceledParty… I see these people, I guess that is published, or claim that I have a fake Instagram. They claim that Lil ‘Kim and my hairdresser, makeup artist and my sister are following this page, and this is not the case. Even photoshoppé fake comments to my hairdresser… I’m not even talking to Lil ‘Kim… I don’t know her very well personally. I don’t even know why you want so much that I have problems with these people. “Oh, she hates all the other women”, I’m not even like that… Stop trying to invent these nonsense… don’t tell lies to my topic. It is exhausting, it’s painful “, he launched into a voice note on Twitter.

Justin Bieber brings a complaint against those who accuse him of sexual assault

After responding to allegations of sexual assault on Twitter, Justin Bieber is moved to the next stage : the legal response. The canadian singer had been presented in their hotel accounts on the social network to demonstrate that he could not have raped a young woman posing under the name of Danielle in march 2014. Since then, it has included this evidence in the complaint he filed against the owner of the Twitter account, as well as a certain Kadi, who claims to have been sexually assaulted by the artist in the year 2015. As the note

And Online who has had access to the file, the interpreter of Baby in this second case, made of pieces of concrete to show that he could not find where your accusatory claims.

Justin Bieber is claiming $ 20 million in damages.