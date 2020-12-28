Cardi B’s daughter wins Dolce & Gabbana doll for Christmas

The gift from her dad Offset was one of the most extravagant for the two-year-old …

Santa Claus was very generous to Kulture, the daughter of Cardi B and Offset. The two-year-old received a rather extravagant Christmas present after her mom insisted that she wanted her to know what the world really is like.

The 28-year-old rapper showed off a Dolce & Gabbana doll that sells for nearly $ 1,000 that her daughter earned from her father.

Cardi showed the gift on her Instagram story, sharing a sweet photo of her little girl bent over her wrist as she unwrapped it.

The two-year-old was dressed for the big day in a cute pink dress and clearly loved her gift.

Cardi was heard saying, “Dolce & Gabbana doll that her dad bought for her. You love it?”.

Recently the Dominican-born artist told Billboard magazine: “I want her to grow up knowing what the world is really like. My daughter was born very rich. She lives a different lifestyle than I did ”.

Kulture played with her five-year-old half-sister Kalea, daughter of Cardi’s husband, 29.

The girls ran around the huge Christmas tree, enthusiastically picking up their presents to open, dancing to show their appreciation.

Offset also has two other children, Jordan, 11, and Kody, five, who also spent Christmas at Cardi B.’s massive mansion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)