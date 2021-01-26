CELEBRITIES

CARDI B’S IDEA OF ​​CASUAL? AN (INCREDIBLE) ALL-TRANSPARENT OPTICAL ILLUSION 3-D DRESS

Posted on

If you are Cardi B, going out shopping will be like preparing for a fashion photoshoot.

This weekend, the rapper went to Los Angeles’ famous Rodeo Drive to shop with her husband Offset. Her casual outfit for the occasion could not be more ” WAP “: a three-dimensional and completely transparent dress that is a true optical illusion!

 

The futuristic dress is by Pierre-Louis Auvray, the designer is known for his elaborate and sculptural creations. Crafted in semi-sheer fabric, the dress featured a spectacular sweetheart neckline and incorporated cap sleeves. The accessories? A thong and red sandals with a killer heel.

In the video that Cardi shared on Instagram, she calls her to look: ” Majin Buu in search of Goku “, referring to Dragon Ball, the famous manga, and later Japanese animated series. The comparison is perfect LOL.

 

We can consider this bold and stunning look a clear case of quarantine fashion fatigue. And who can blame her? When you have privileged access to great looks, but with no events or red carpets to wear them, Cardi decided to turn an afternoon of shopping into her runway. After all, we can always count on her for a  shocking fashion moment.

