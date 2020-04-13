Career Torrado was able to finish for a Covenant of Knights

For exfutbolista Gerardo Torrado it was hard to pass her by Spainbut gratifying because we played “hit rock bottom” both in the Second Division as in the First, in addition to that his career was threatened by the famous “gentleman’s agreement” before venturing into Europe.

“The hardest thing was after having been promoted with the Tenerife. Despite having been a starter in 38 of 42 games, I have not found a place in another club, which meant one of the most important challenges that I experienced in my career.

“It was hard to turn everything around and find a team that she trusted. It was also hard to be in the Seville and I removed the tab for the quota of foreign. I decided not to leave and continue the training, despite not playing,” recalled the now sporting director of the Mexicanin an interview with the daily andalusian Sports Stadium.

Even, recalled how the Covenant of Knights was about to dictate his retirement from the courts.

“It was eye-opening than I lived in the Spanish football, I got to chop stone to Tenerife, I came to ask for a test. Valoré every thing and I took advantage of every moment. I won the chance to play with them and I’m grateful because it could have been truncated, hence my career by the covenant of the knights in Mexico. [Estar con el Ejido] I catapulted him to then sign for the Seville and end my european adventure in the Racing Santander”.

On his farewell from the court, Torrado noted that”it was a grief that I experienced, throughout childhood, adolescence and youth I played soccer. Were 20-year career and when I left I moved the mat.”

Finally, the former Cruz Azul said her way of coping with the quarantine by the pandemic Covid-19 and how it might affect the level of football in Mexico.

“We will have to see how the situation develops and how to recover the economies of this global pandemic. See how will be the relationship of the clubs with sponsors, how will the tv rights and that the clubs will dictate how much money you have a couple to invest in signing.”