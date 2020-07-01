Carl Reiner, a legend of the comedy of long standing, died at the age of 98

He was 98 years of age.

“Last night, my father passed away,” wrote Rob Reiner. “As I write this, my heart hurts. It was the light of my director. “

Carl Reiner, died on Monday of natural causes at his home in Beverly Hills, said his assistant, Judy Nagy CNN in a statement.

His career has covered television, Broadway, movies, albums, discs, and a variety of apparitions of the guests. He was an actor and writer on the legendary ” your Show of Shows “. He created ” The Dick Van Dyke Show “, one of the great comedies of the story, which is based on his life as a comedian.

Tributes from colleagues in hollywood have been leaked in the social networks on Tuesday.

“My idol, Carl Reiner, wrote the human comedy,” wrote Dick Van Dyke. “He had a deeper understanding of the human condition, I think even he was aware. Kind, gentle, compassionate, understanding and wise. Their scripts were never funny, they always had something to say about us. “

“His talent is going to last a long time, but the loss of his goodness and his decency leaves a void in our hearts,” wrote Alan Alda.

The routine in the course of Reiner with his colleague comedian and director Mel Brooks, “The 2000 Year old Man” – that began in the 1950s, has been immortalized in several albums of comedy. The act, about a journalist who is interviewing a man of 2000 years ago that lives is still remembered and repeated by comedians, past and present, loved for his humor quick, its twists and turns the absurd and his camaraderie evident between the two.

But in contrast to Brooks – who was often the center of attention in everything he did – Reiner preferred to play the straight man, or the work behind the scenes.

Has played an important role in many of the scripts of “the Dick Van Dyke Show” and has appeared from time to time as a secondary character, the television presenter grumpy Alan Brady. He had a career as a film director with such films as ” Oh, my God! “(1977) and “The Jerk” (1979).

Brooks was praised for his intelligence as a comedian.

“The true engine behind (‘The 2000 Year old Man’) is Carl, not me. All I do is collect the prices, ” he told the AV Club. “People should know that it is the most important of the law. “

Reiner believes that the spread of laughter – even if it was the purpose of the joke, which he wrote in his memoirs, ” A life anecdotal “.

“Inviting people to laugh with you while you laugh at yourself is a good thing to do,” he wrote. “You can be a fool, but you’re the fool in charge. “

How it started

Reiner has often been the “lunatic in charge” throughout his career – even if some people might describe as crazy. More as an innovative.

He was born in the Bronx, on march 20, 1922. According to his autobiography, his father was a watchmaker, his mother a housewife and the young Reiner wanted to be an actor. The shy teenager has had a helping hand when his older brother suggested to join a class actor of the depression era. At 17 years of age, Reiner was working with on a regular basis.

“Every week for a year, I’ve done two shows at the Gilmore Theater. I was a very good actor, solid and serious. This is what I wanted to do,” he told Time magazine.

But the game seriously and the drama was not on the cards from Reiner. After his entry into the army in 1942, became operator of quote within the Body of Signs. In 1943, he was assigned to a unit of entertainment and ended with a visit to the South Pacific as a comedian.

Reiner became an actor standing after the war and has gotten a role in a review of 1947, ” Call Me Mister “.

The following year, came to Broadway in “Inside the united states”, and a year later, he appeared on television in a program called “54th Street Revue”. This show has feuded with ” the Admiral Broadway Revue “, which featured a comedian growing called Sid Caesar.

When Caesar received his own program in 1950, ” your show of shows, Reiner has joined.

The critics have praised, “your Show of Shows” for their comedy adventure, written by a high quality staff that includes Brooks, Neil Simon, Lucille Kallen, Mel Tolkin and Joe Stein. Although it has contributed to the writing, Reiner was primarily an actor, often representing sellers and hosts.

He and creeks, however, have established a link to life.

“We have worked quite a lot in the office and our wives have become friends,” he said at the Time. Even after both became widowed, they met for dinner and conversation almost every night.

In some aspects, the two opposed: Brooks the clown, Reiner the observer perplexed. But it is this combination that has made the pair of fun, ” said Brooks to CNN.

“It’s so real, and he is so serious,” he said. “And then he begins relentlessly to me to pursue and get caught up. And when he takes me to the trap I’m like a rat caught in a trap and pulls me on top of him something crazy, and what makes it explode. “

“The Dick Van Dyke Show”

“Your Show of Shows” ran from 1950 to 1954, and Reiner continued with Caesar in “The time of Caesar” from 1954 to 1957. After writing a novel, “Enter Laughing” in 1958, Reiner has created his own show. The original version, the ” Head of Family “, said Reiner as an actor who travels to New York after her family life in the suburbs. This has not worked, but producer Sheldon Leonard had the idea that saved her.

“(He said), ‘we’re going to have a better actor to play.’ And he suggested Dick Van Dyke,” said Reiner CBS News.

The result, entitled ” The Dick Van Dyke Show “, was a great success, a comedy of situation, well-designed, which offers a revolutionary perspective on the basis of race, sex, and the era of John F. Kennedy. It ranks among the best television series of all time.

Reiner has continued to diversify.

He has played an important role in the movie of 1966, ” The Russians are coming, the Russians are coming “, in which he played a playwright on a slow fire. The following year, introduced the ” Type of Laughter “, the first movie of Reiner.

In the 70’s and 80’s, Reiner became a full-time director. Four of his films were with Steve Martin: “The Jerk” (1979), “Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid” (1982), “The Man with Two Brains” (1983) and “All of Me” (1984).

“He was like a father to me … though I wouldn’t let him go swimming,” recalls, Martin, at an event of the American Film Institute of “The Idiot” in 2009.

In the last few years

In the decade of 90, Reiner began to play together, the pairing of the roles of the guest in “Frasier” and ” Mad About you “. In the decade of 2000, she starred in the films “ocean’s Eleven” and the television series ” Two and a Half Men “, among others.

He also became a prolific writer of books.

In 2019, explained to NPR how he spent his time writing and watching movies, actress Emma Stone be one of your favorites.

“It makes me melt,” he said.

He has been widely respected. He has won several Emmy Awards, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and was named a lifetime honorary member of the Directors guild. In 2000, he was awarded the Mark Twain american comedy.

But the biggest prize, he said, was his family. He and Estelle Reiner were married for almost 65 years; his children have followed in the arts, his son, Rob, becoming himself an actor and producer famous for.

“The business of show is only 8 to 12. And the rest, this is your family. To do that in order to have a family and a home. Without a wife and children, the business means nothing. To do to save his life, but love to do it and be paid for something you love to do, ” he told the Boston Globe.

And what he was to her longevity? On the one hand, it has kept its priorities in order.

“The first hour of the morning, before coffee, read the obits,” he said to CBS News in the year 2015. “If I’m not, I’m going to take the breakfast. “