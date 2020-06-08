Carla Bruni, Christina Milian, Charlene of Monaco : the stars celebrated mother’s day

Sunday, 7 June, celebrities have as many French celebrated mother’s day. The opportunity to share many memories, soulful and filled with emotion.

“Good day to all the moms”. Sunday, June 7, were celebrated in France all the moms. And the stars did not fail also to celebrate this very special day, with poignant memories and tender pictures, shared on Instagram. Started by Adriana Karembeu, who unveiled a snapshot unreleased of his daughter, Nina, who will be celebrating his two years in August next. Carla Bruni-Sarkozy has also celebrated mother’s day by paying tribute to all the moms, and especially his own, Marisa Borini, while also introducing pictures of his two children, Aurélien and Giulia.

The side of Monaco, princess Charlene has done a good deed on this day of mother’s day, visiting every year at the Princess Grace Hospital, where she congratulated the young mothers who have recently given birth. A nice moment of sharing for the wife of prince Albert II, who was then lunch at the restaurant Castelroc with her husband and their two children, Jacques and Gabriella. The same on the other side of the Atlantic, the French stars have celebrated the Feast of mothers, as Matt Pokora, which in addition to make homage to his mother did not fail to have a tender thought for his partner Christina Milian, who gave birth to their first child last January.

Omar Sy is a tribute to “women of [sa] life”

In the family Smet-Hallyday, also impossible not to celebrate moms, as David Hallyday, who has shared a snapshot vintage of him and his mother Sylvie Vartan, which he dedicated to the “best mom in the world”or Darina Scotti that made a beautiful tribute to the singer. Emma Smet she also shared a tender souvenir photo of her and her mom Estelle Leféburewhile Laura Smetcurrently pregnant with her first child, has sent a “I love you” her mom, Nathalie Baye. Jamel Debbouze and Omar Sy they celebrated mother’s day by paying tribute to their moms, but also to their wives, sharing beautiful shots of the “women [leur] life”.

