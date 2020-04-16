Carla Bruni : the strong message from his mother, confined to 90 years

Since the beginning of the confinement, Marisa Borini is alone at home, in Italy. In order to give news of it is through a photo and a strong message that the mother of Carla Bruni has expressed on his account Instagram.

It is far away from his children and his grandchildren as the pianist and Italian actress Marisa Bruni-Tedeschi spent his confinement. While his youngest daughter, Carla, Bruni is with her own people, in France, the latter is today only in Italy. While it celebrated its 90th anniversary on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, it is through a dump in his living room that Marisa Bruni-Tedeschi has given the news to his fans. Without makeup and with a mask, it is without artifice that the mother of the former model of 52 years has shown. In the caption of the photo, the words simple but strong : “I have the impression of living the end of the world.“

If Marisa Bruni-Tedeschi is the only one, she spends however much time in front of his piano, which she has practiced since the age of six years. In 2016, she explained in an interview to Madame Figarothe link that united them to his musical instrument : “Between 9 years and 17 years, during which a pianist acquires the basics of the technique and its repertoire, I had no piano teacher. I am a rogue as I could. But then, I always missed something. I did perhaps not have the talent necessary ? I’ll never know. But in order to achieve results and fill these gaps, I’ve had to work much, much more than the other.“

The piano Marisa Bruni-Tedeschi lets them cross all the events

If the pianist is so passionate about her instrument, she had shared the life of the composer Alberto Bruni-Tedeschi, who had the same love she has for music. However, when the latter died suddenly in 1996, the mother of Carla Bruni has chosen not to do the tour and stay with it. If she has shared her passion with her two daughters, Valeria and Carla, the death of his son, Virginio, in 2006, was again far from his piano. However, Marisa Bruni-Tedeschi has now taken over and plays it two hours a day to maintain his concentration and muscles !

Don’t miss any article Closermag.fr receiving directly an alert via Messenger