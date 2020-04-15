Carla Moreau (Marseille) and Kevin Guedj : their wedding postponed due to the confinement ?

If Emmanuel Macron should speak next Monday, the Elysée palace has already confirmed that the containment will be extended beyond April 15, without specifying for how long. So naturally, everyone is forced to adapt. While the students stress for the bachelor’s degree, awarded based on the continuous control, since the events will not take place, that pregnant women fear the fact of giving birth alone, the bride and groom are also in the uncertainty about their wedding, expected in the coming months.

The wedding of Carla Moreau and Kevin Guedj postponed ?

This is the case of Carla Moreau and Kevin Guedj, who had planned to marry this year, as they had given interview for Purebreak. The fraté of Julien Tanti has, in effect, asked for the hand of Carla during a trip to New York organized in Marseille in the Caribbean. A marriage that might well be deferred, as have understand the parents of Ruby : “We had to do the wedding at the end of the summer, in September or October”announced Kevin in story Instagram.

“Whatever happens, it will not be cancelled but postponed”

“We wanted to do lots of things, Carla wanted to go abroad. We were trying to decide what we wanted to do specifically. The problem is that with all that is happening it is complicated to organize it all. We don’t know if we’re going to have to postpone it. If we can organize it in time. Because there, all that was asked, my costume, the wedding dress of Carla, it is a mess. Everything has been delayed. I hope that we will be able to. Whatever happens it will not be cancelled but postponed. But then, what is sure, is that one is in stand-by total”. A hypothesis also considered by Carla : “It pushes back. It is not sure yet, we’ll see”. To the extent that these are not the only candidates for reality tv to have planned to marry in a few months : Laura Lempika and Nikola Lozina must say “yes” in the month of September.