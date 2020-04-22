Carlos Albert was banned from Televisa by Alarcón; insults Brailovsky

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico city / 22.04.2020 00:10:23





Always front and putting the names on the table, Carlos Albert revealed that Javier Alarcón vetoed their arrival at Televisa Deportes despite the fact that -according to his words – because had the approval from the footballer Emilio Azcárragabut the opinion of the then director of the sports area of the company left him without work.

“With Javier Alarcón I have never crossed a word and he was the man who prevented that I worked in Televisa. In a board, the possibility arose that I would and all, including Emilio Azcarraga, said that there was no problem. He said no and that was enough for me to not go to Televisa,” he said on the program Bar.

Exfutbolista also took the time to remember that your father was one of the founders of Televisa and that’s why is a mortician who has a certain affection.

“I sat down with a person of high level in Televisa. Remember that my father was one of the founders of Televisa and then I was so dear to him; until I got to the football I began to have some friction”.

‘BRAILOVSKY IS A SHIT PERSON’

Another that does not work out very well stopped in the comments Carlos Albert is the former player of American and current panelist of Fox Sports, Daniel Brailovsky, whom he described as “a shit” the product of a friction that they had on television.

“The Russian is a shit, a person who does not respect. Believed that I could ningunear, I sent it to the fuck in the air, and there broke off the relationship. Brailovsky is a bad person,” he said.