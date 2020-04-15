Carlos Reinoso revealed which is the goal that led to The Eagles of America

Carlos Reinoso it is without a doubt among the idols most recognized of the Americanism of all time, as the legacy that he left has not been able to overcome to such a degree that bills itself as “The American #1”, however very few know as it was the arrival of the mythical #8 to our team.

In social networks, “The Prof” shared the that for the was the trigger that caused America to be placed in, to be a goal scored to the legendary team of The Santos of Brazil.

“I hope you enjoy it”, he explained among other issues the exmediocampista in the posting on Instagram in which attached the video of both the Santos of Pelé in the victory 4-3 in the set albo on Wednesday, January 21, 1970 at the National Stadium in Santiago, the Capital of the country in which was born the Master.

Reinoso remained 10 years in the institution of American with 364 games played, 95 goals, and 6 Championshipswhile as a coach he had three cycles and a title to the front of the Largest, blessed be the moment in which the hunters of talent they decided to bring it.