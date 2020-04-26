Carlos Salcido will be the new president of the League Soccer Mexican

Mexico city.- Carlos Salcido will be the president of the League of Soccer, a Mexican, a competition separate from the League MX.

The team Cove FC, congratulated the three times world cup with the National team and who retired a few months as a player.

“On behalf of Antonio Garcia Rojas, the Founder President, and Jesus Ramon Ramirez Cecena, Sporting Director of Atletico Cove Football Club, we want to congratulate mr. Carlos Arnoldo Salcido Flores on his appointment as president of the League Soccer Mexican,” released the club bajacaliforniano.

Salcido played in the Guadalajara, Tigres, and Veracruz, with a successful step in Europe, where he wore the jerseys of PSV Eindhoven and Fulham.

The LBM will be comprised of 20 teams.

Nor does it seek alliance with the Mexican Soccer Federation, Concacaf or FIFA. Victor Montiel, the first head of this project, will pass to the presidency of the Association Football in mexico.

The Cove also announced Ramón Ramirez as its athletic director, published The Fair.