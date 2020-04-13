Carlos Slim is the owner of a soccer team in the world’s richest | Soccer International

The mexican Carlos Slim is the owner of a soccer team in the world’s richest to be an owner of the Real Oviedo the second division of Spain and count with a fortune of 48,900 million, according to a list published by Forbes.

In the second position is François Pinault, owner of the Stade Rennais, with a property amounting to 34,400 million dollars.

Dietrich Mateschitz, owner of the RB Leipzig, RB Salzburg and New York RB, is found in the third step with 22,300 million dollars.

Vagit Alekperov and Dietmar Hoppowners of the Spartak Moscow and Hoffenheim, respectively, are located in the fourth and fifth step with the fortunes of 19,600, and 14,800 million dollars.

From the fifth to the tenth are positioned like this:

6 – Jim Ratcliffe- FC Lausanne-Sport and OGC Nice– 13,800 mdd

7 – Roman Abramovitch- Chelsea– 12 mil mdd

8 – Philp Antschutz- Los Angeles Galaxy– 11, 200 mdd

9 – Stan Kroenke- Colorado Rapids and Arsenal– 9,900 mdd

10 – Shahid Khan- Fulham– 9,600 mdd