Carlos Vela and his wife Saioa Cañibano await their second child

The squad of the Chivas, Carlos Velathrough the best moment of your professional career and personal life. Having arrived in Los Angeles he fell like a ring on a finger. Since his arrival at the LAFC it has seen a Candle that enjoys all areas of your life

Despite always keeping his private life away from the spotlight, a few moments ago announced through its social networks that will be a father for the second time. Remember that your first child was born during his time in the Royal Society.

Read also: Liga MX: Saioa Cañibano, she is the famous wife of Carlos Vela, youth squad of Chivas

His wife Saioa Cañibano, who is a journalist and worked in the sport media in Spain he met Wing several years ago. Cañibano would have 15 weeks of pregnancy, so that your second baby would be born in the month of October.

Without a doubt, it is great news for you both, and that comes from wonder in the middle of a scenario that looks complicated before the coronavirus. A new member to the family Candle comes in its way.