Carlos Vela and Saioa Cañibano will be parents for the second time

This Tuesday the 14th of April, the mexican footballer who plays for LAFC, Carlos Vela and his wife Saioa Cañibano, announced that they are expecting their second child. The player of 31 years of age gave the surprise by means of their social networks, where multiple friends and soccer players have already been commissioned to congratulate the striker.

Carlos Vela used their social networks (Twitter and Instagram) for capture a photograph where you can see him next to his wife and his eldest son, Romeo, and in the center stands a small box that announces the arrival of their second baby.

“Baby is coming”wrote the attacker, who had her first child in 2016 when even time playing in european football, in the ranks of the Real Sociedad of San Sebastián, where he met the sports reporter.

Players like Memo Ochoa, Diego Reyes, Javier Aquino, Rafa Marquez, among others, took on the task of congratulating Candle, which quickly got thousands of likes in your posting of Instagram and Twitter.

Carlos Vela on LAFC

The mexican striker could not demonstrate all its power in the present season of the MLS, even if it did debut with a goal, the season the american league had to be postponed due to the pandemic of coronavirus reported to the world, and currently has attacked the united States with greater intensity.