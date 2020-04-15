Carlos Vela announced that it will be a father for the second time

Carlos Vela announced Tuesday on social media, which will become a dad for the second time.

The attacker LAFC gave the news with a photo on Instagram, accompanied by his wife Saioa Cañibano and his firstborn son Romeo.

In the postcard, the three pose with a sign containing the legend ‘Baby is coming’ (baby on the way).

It is worth mentioning that Sailing became a father for the first time at the end of 2016, and since then sharing photos with your child and your partner.

Exfutbolista of the Mexican is currently isolated at home for the pandemic coronavirus plaguing the united States and the entire world, which led to the suspension of the MLS season a month ago.

