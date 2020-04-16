Carlos Vela announces that it will be a father for the second time

Fans and footballers invaded the social networks Carlos Velathen make a special announcement: the arrival of a new member to the family.

Via Twitter, with a photograph in which appears in the company of your partner Saioa Cañibano and his young son Romeo, the mexican player LAFC confirmed that a new baby is on the way.

Sailing has 31 years of age and joins the list of footballers who will soon be parents again, as Javier “Chicharito“Hernandez was recently reported by the news in Twitter and Instagram.

After the publication of the front, the former Real Sociedad of Spain, the various personalities football, joined in the celebration.

