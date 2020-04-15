Carlos Vela announces that it will be a father for the second time

Fans and footballers invaded the social networks Carlos Velathen make a special announcement: the arrival of a new member to the family.

Via Twitterwith a photograph in which appears in the company of your partner Saioa Cañibano and their little son Romeo, the mexican player LAFC confirmed that a new baby is on the way.

Baby is coming pic.twitter.com/VwrFptBryc — carlos vela (@11carlosV) April 15, 2020

Sailing she is 31 years of age and joins the list of footballers who will soon be parents again, as Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez we recently reported the news on Twitter and Instagram.

After the publication of the front, former from the Royal Society of Spainseveral individuals football, joined in the celebration: