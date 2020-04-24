Carlos Vela ensures that Chicharito is very bad in FIFA 20

The mexican striker of the LAFC, Carlos Vela, not saved anything and said that Javier Chicharito Hernández is not a good player of FIFA 20because Hernandez was eliminated in the final round of the eMLS, at the hands of Adama Diomandé, who shares a computer with The Bomber.

Sailing took advantage of the confinement and agreed to give an interview in English on the podcast ‘Shootin ‘ The Shot’specializing in LAFC, where, among other topics, Sail said it has played against Hernandez in the famous video game and said the now LA Galaxy player is very bad.

“He is very good and Chicharito it is very bad, easy. I’ve played against him, is very badspeaks and speaks but is very bad,” said mexican, then that LAFC will be the first edition of the Classic Traffic in the eMLS, last Sunday.

The curious history of their booties

Carlos Vela became the player with the most goals in a regular season, in the history of the MLS, as the mexican scored a total of 34 annotations the previous campaign, in which they reached the final of the Western Conference and the own Candle revealed that he lost the loot with those who had scored most of their goals in the season 2019.

“I had marked a lot of goals with those black boots. And after the last game of the season, is lost. If you would not have scored more with the new, I would have killed someone”, he joked.