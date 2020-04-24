Carlos Vela laughed at the ‘Chicharito’

The tournament FIFA 20 of the MLS already started and the ‘Chicharito‘ it was removed by the LAFC. Carlos Vela assured that Hernandez “he speaks but is very bad”.

During a podcast shared on the media LAFC, Carlos Vela he said that unlike Adama Diomandé, who represents the set of California in the tournament virtual of the MLS, is very good. That’s in contrast to the ‘Chicharito‘ that is bad.

“Diomandé is very good and ‘Chicharito‘ it is very bad, easy. I’ve played against him and it is very bad. He speaks and speaks but is very bad“ said Carlos Vela.

In the first match of the eMLS Tournament Specialthe Galaxy the ‘Chicharito‘ lost 1-0 with the LAFC of Diomandé. This tournament will serve to raise funds to help those who have been most affected by the pandemic coronavirus in States United states. Hernández Balcázar was the only mexican that I was participating in the tournament.

Sailing and ‘Chicharito‘ will one of the rivalries more fun in the MLSwhen it is resumed. Javier Hernandez just came to the Galaxy as your signing stellar and the first shock to the LAFC I was scheduled for the next May 16.

However, the MLS published a release where extended the moratorium workouts until the next May 15,. The tournament it was suspended after having played just two days. For this season were making their debut andl Inter Miami and the Nashville.