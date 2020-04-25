Carlos Vela showcases ‘Chicharito’ in FIFA 20

Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez has not had their best interests in a couple of tournaments FIFA 20 and the reason for this is that it simply “ very bad “, as claimed Carlos Vela.

And is that the tournament virtual the Major League Soccer (MLS) has already begun and Hernández Balcázar (Galaxy) was removed at the hands of Adama Diomandé (LAFC ), so that became the object of ridicule of Sailing.

In his speech in a podcast shared on the networks of the LAFC, the MVP of the MLS stated that it has played against both and that Diomandé itself is good unlike ‘Chicharito‘, whom he referred to as “bad”.

“Diomandé is very good and ‘Chicharito‘ is very bad, easy. I’ve played against him and it is very bad. He speaks and speaks but is very bad“Carlos Vela

Javier Hernandez was the representative of the Galaxy in the eMLS Tournament Special tournament that has as purpose to raise funds to help those who have been most affected by the pandemic coronavirus.

‘Chicharito’ not the weapon in the FIFA 20

It has been a matter of days for that ‘Chicharito‘Hernandez has been knocked out of two tournaments different FIFA 20, which makes you think that it is not the most skilled video games.

The first was an international tournament in which he fought the argentine Paulo Dybala, star of the Juventus of Turin. The scoreboard was 1-1 when the internet of the mexican fell, so that gave like winner to the ‘Jewel’.

I ELIMINATED! 🇲🇽🥺 Chicharito was removed from the Champlay, a tournament of FIFA20 organized by Paulo Dybala to support the Red Cross. Were tied at 1, but Chicharito stayed offline 😢 pic.twitter.com/MZN2KWKDGp — Analysts (@_Analistas) April 18, 2020