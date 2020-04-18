Carlos Vela showed his support to his brother Alexander against the Rise

Carlos Vela showed their support before the disappearance of the Ascent MX, therefore would be a decision that would affect her brother Alejandro.

Alejandro Vela plays for Deer of Yucatanso getting to extingir such Leagueyou would be leaving without the team.

“My support for all the people who are suffering with this very bad decision Liga MX, Ascent MXbut especially my brother Alejandro“he wrote on his Twitter.

The player LAFC joined the list of players who have shown their solidarity, such as Rodolfo Pizarro, Hector Moreno, Oribe Peralta, among many more.

