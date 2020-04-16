Carlos Vela supports his brother against the disappearance of the Ascent MX

Editorial Mediotiempo

Usually, Carlos Vela there is a guy who shows interest in what happens around the futbo mexican, but on this occasion, seeing that the interests of his brother Alexander are affected, decided to show a small but powerful point of view.

Alejandro Vela plays in the Deer of Yucatan, equipment for the Ascent MX, division that is a step away from disappearing to give way to a League of Development in which there will be no promotion or relegationand in that scenario it appeared the Bomber to add your voice to those who are against it.

As have done other heavyweights of the football mexican, as are Hector Moreno, Oribe Peralta and the roster of Chivas on the whole, the player of the LAFC of the Major League Soccer posted a picture in which you can see a couple of hashtag, in addition to which he wrote the following message:

“My support for all the people who are suffering with this very bad decision of the League MX, Ascent MX, but especially to my brother Alexander”.