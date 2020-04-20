Carmelo Anthony-he does steal the trophy from ROY ?

Today, Carmelo Anthony is considered to be a former superstar and his career leaves a sense of unfinished business. It is obvious that it has been one of the best players in the league for many years. But zero final to his credit. And zero ring. A statement cruel that many enthusiasts do not forget to point the finger. But before you disappoint by their rugged individualism, Melo was first seen as one of the greatest hopes of the basketball upon his arrival in the NBA.

Freshly crowned with a university degree – and yes, he knows how to lead a team to the end ! – and a trophy for the best player of the Final Four, for his first and only season in the NCAA, a native of Brooklyn, has been retained in the third position when the draft 2003. By the Denver Nuggets. Just after the Detroit Pistons have selected Darko Milicica decision still debated today. LeBron James has obviously been chosen first by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Anthony started in Colorado. And he has excelled. It’s simple : he has been elected as the best rookie of the month in the West… without interruption. The whole of the season. An honor normally reserved for the player then the winner of the ROY. Not him. It was LBJ who walked away with the trophy. Therefore, it is the only basketball player in NBA History to have been rewarded every month without being elected best rookie of the year.

Is it actually stealing ? The journalists who vote have they been too influenced by the “hype” around James ? Already, it is important to know that the King of Akron has also been named rookie of the month each time. Despite competing with his future teammates Dwyane Wade or Chris Bosh. It is one of the few rookies to be finished with over 20 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists of average. But Carmelo Anthony was not in rest. Small comparison.

Anthony : 21 points, 6,1 rebounds, 2,8 assists, 42% fire, 32% for three-points in 36 minutes

James : Up 20.9 points, with 5.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists, 41% fire, 29% for three-points in 39 minutes.

LeBron James played more but he took less rebounds, scored fewer points and was less skilled and still lose more balls as his friend. Above all, Anthony was able to lead Denver in the playoffs by passing the Nuggets from 17 to 43 wins. And West and more ! James has also made significant progress in the Jumpers, which have jumped from 17 to 35 success. But not qualify for the top 8 in the East.

Then, of course, the population of Denver was a bit more fleshed out, notably with the arrival of Andre Miller in the offseason. All the same. Melo deserved a little more recognition. A trophy co-ROY would not have been scandalous.