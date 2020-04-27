Carnival Row 2 season : Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne speak of new plots

“The stories of the Burgue are still far from being completed. Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne, David Gyasi, Tamzin Merchant, and even more of your favorite actors has just started the production of season 2 of Carnival Row“. This is what just posted on the Twitter account of the fantasy series to Amazon Prime Video, thus formalizing the beginning of the shoot.

What are the storylines for season 2 ?

At the present time, very little information is still known about the plots to come. There is so little that even the actors seem to be surprisingly in the dark about it. In a promo video, one can thus discover the cast, however, on the plateaus, in the process of revealing your different desires for that season 2.

Cara Delevingne (Vignette) include two specific requests : “First, I want to know what happened to all the characters, all their stories. Secondly, I want to know if there will be a lot of new characters and new creatures to follow“while Orlando Bloom (Rycroft) hope to explore more in depth the psychology of his character to know “what it means to be a half-blood.“

An atmosphere of “terrifying” ?

A want of logic in the light of the revelations at the end of season 1, shared by David Gyasi (Agreus) for its own heroes “I just want to learn stuff about Agreus“and by Tamzin Merchant (Imogen) who was visibly excited to see where “Agreus and Imogen went with the boat.“

Many questions, few answers, if not the promise of “new characters introduced into this world of Carnival Row“that should also bring with them moments “both exciting and terrifying“. That ? What ? How ? Great mystery…