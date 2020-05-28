Carnival Row is back with another season! Will be back on Amazon Prime with a new scenario. Good news for fans of Orlando Bloom and Carla Delevingne!

– Advertising –

Season 1 created in July 2019 on Premium videos. The announcement of season 2 is not officially done.

But we can expect it to be released August 2020. With the release of the trailer July 2020. Soon after the release of the trailer or a new update, we will be the first to let you know, that’s for sure!

What is the plot expected?

in the last episode of the first season, Philo (Orlando Bloom) embraces his identity in the fae, joining Thumbnail (Cara Delevingne) in the ghetto.

The second round will probably start with this story main. The show will focus on the way in which Philo embraces her new identity, new challenges, and the way in which Philo manages.

Although no official confirmation was given about the plot, we may have to wait and see how the writers take the story from here.

Have to say the actors?

Cara Delevingne who plays Thumbnail said that the cast and the team are the most important for the series to flourish.Orlando bloom is thrilled to begin filming the next season also. The fans are very happy to review it on the screen! The co-showrunner Guggenheim has hinted at a new player! He jokingly said to Orlando, that Katy Perry might be cast in the second season as a fairy. This will be very fun.

A few updates of information

the Second Season is already entered production! The main stars of the series have presented a video announcement and we are very happy to share with us the news. We were also teased about a few additions in the cast.

Bad news for fans of the Carnival is that the creator co-creator Travis Beacham has left the show citing differences in creative. This does not bode well for the cobblers since Beacham was an important part of the show.

