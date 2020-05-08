“Carnival Row” : the new series Amazon with Cara Delevingne and Orlando Bloom

Peoples who suffer persecution, murder, bloody, love thwarted : the scenario of ” Carnival Row “, a series online this Friday on Amazon Prime Video is abundant. Visually, it’s like being in a Dickens novel. Except that here, it crosses at the bend of the roads of fairy-winged and fauna in the horns and hooves intimidating.

Driven out of their native lands by the peoples human of the Covenant, these fantastic creatures have taken refuge in the republic of Burgue, other territory led by the man. There, their presence is tolerated, but the cohabitation is not obvious to all. Carnival Row is the name of a cosmopolitan area inhabited by these refugees and immigrants.

The heroes of the series are Thumbnail Stonemoss, fairy who arrives at Carnival Row, and Rycroft Philostrate, says Philo, a former soldier human become a police officer, who is investigating the murders are very gory. The duo is played by Cara Delevingne, 27, and Orlando Bloom, 42 years old.

The two actors are british, yet who are accustomed to big productions are fantastic ( “Valerian” for her, “the Lord of the Rings” and “Pirates of the Caribbean” for him), have been amazed by this universe, created of all parts. “Carnival Row” is neither an adaptation nor a remake, but is born of the spirit of Travis Beacham there are seventeen-year-old. After having failed to achieve his script to the cinema, so it is in series that the writer embodies its project.

Shooting in Prague

"I immediately was struck by the concept," says Orlando Bloom. As it is a creation, the possibilities are endless, especially as the plot resonates very strongly with current issues such as the crisis of migrants and the management of refugees. "

“I fell in love with Tile, his strength, his vulnerability, his inner fire, highlights Cara Delevingne. She never gives up. In the series, the fairies are more connected to nature than men, their sense of community is highly developed and they are guided by their sensitivity. “

It is in Prague that the world of Carnival Row has taken on a life. “When I arrived, I was really impressed,” recalls Orlando Bloom. The decor of Carnival Row has been constructed at the rear of the studios Barrandov. It was felt that they had not skimped on the budget, the details were amazing. You could go from the hotel to the shops… such A framework, it greatly facilitates the task for an actor. “

A season 2 already ordered

For more authenticity, Cara Delevingne was keen to do as much of his stunts, including the scenes where his character is flying. “I wanted because the fact of being able to fly is a defining feature of fairies and I wanted to embody Vignette to 100 %. “

Fiction fantasy, thriller and dark political series : “Carnival Row” is a bit of all that at the same time. Over the eight episodes, the very rich universe we are enthusiastic, but the scenario is difficult to install and lacks some subtlety. It asks only to be surprised by the result, a season 2 is already ordered. Filming scheduled to mid-September.