“Carnival Row” : the new series with Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne already renewed for a season 2

(Relaxnews) – While his first season is expected by the end of August on the platform of Amazon, “Carnival Row” is already ensured to see a second season, announced by the american giant at the Television Critics Association. Good news for fans of Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne, who should be back for new adventures on Amazon Prime Video.

Series fantastic the decor is similar to the victorian era, “Carnival Row” will take place in a universe where mythological creatures are forced to live alongside humans after their lands have been colonized by the latter. Within this repressive society where the creatures do not have the right to enjoy their powers as they see fit, and still less to nourish an intimate relationship with the human, the detective Rycroft Philostrate and the fairy Tile Stonemoss live a secret love, far from the eyes of their fellow countrymen. A relationship that is going to have to overcome a terrible ordeal since the detective Philostrate will have to solve the survey the most important of his career when a series of murders puts further at risk the peace between the two communities. For its part, the fairy Sticker hides a secret that could put Rycroft in serious danger.

Orlando Bloom will be the main character male and give the replica to the model/actress Cara Delevingne in the skin of the fairy Tile. The two actors will be joined by David Gyasi (“Interstellar”), Karla Crome (“Under The Dome”), Indira Varma (“Game of Thrones”) and Tamzin Merchant (“Salem”).

Eight episodes make up this first season which will have as a co-producer Guillermo del Toro.

Launched on 30 August, the series is based on the script “Killing on Carnival Row”, which was part of the Black List of Hollywood in 2005, combined list of the best scripts of the moment, not yet products.

Teaser : Youtu.be/4pxFD9q9yJE