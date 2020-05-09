Carnival Row, the series with Cara Delevingne and Orlando Bloom on August 30, on Amazon Prime Video

Cara Delevingne and Orlando Bloom share the poster for the new series of Amazon Prime Video, Carnival Row, which will be available online on the 30 August next.

In the trailer revealed recently by the platform, viewers discover the two actors evolving in a fantastic universe and steampunk. He embodies the character of Rycroft Philostrate, a private detective who was once a soldier. It is Tile Stonemoss, a fairy who was his lover having been forced to flee his native land weakened the war and the greed of Men. Then she thought of Rycroft death, she finds in a city where mythological creatures are difficult to coexist with humans.

Available in eight episodes, Carnival Row, promises to deliver a spectacular show to the viewers with a great deal of special effects. That is exactly the plot ? This is the central question that remains to be discovered. But according to the images revealed in the trailer, it would appear that the central themes of the series, be they political or social, deal with contemporary issues. A series that intrigues a lot.