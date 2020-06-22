Caroline Bliss Kristen Stewart : all the actresses who have embodied Lady Diana to the screen

The life of the princess, who was killed in an accident in 1997, has everything to make a good fiction.

After having played the icon of the New Wave of Jean Seberg, Kristen Stewart you are going to play in a new biopic. In a role in which no one had ever imagined : that of Diana, princess of Wales, died in 1997 at the age of 36 years. The film, titled Spencer and directed by Pablo Larraín, will return especially at the time in which the mother of William and Harry realized that her marriage with prince Charles was no more than a broad joke. It was in 1994, during his last Christmas at Sandringham…

But Kristen Stewart will not be the first actress to lend their characteristics to Dianathe princess contemporary tragic fate. Before the american actress (who will have to work hard on his accent !), are some of those that have been interpreted, either in the small or the big screen (in productions that have often left something to be desired !). Has not been determined Naomi WattsSerena Scott Thomas, and soon Emma Corrin in the series The Crown… Not to mention Laurence Burg, lookalike lorraine Diana (and single mother), who performed it, sneak in The Queendirected by Stephen Frears.

